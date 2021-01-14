Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 5,924 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Total were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Total during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Total in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TOT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

TOT opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.42%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.