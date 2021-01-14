Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 744.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,101,000 after purchasing an additional 128,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 44.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 318,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $73,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $314.33 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 163.71, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.29 and its 200-day moving average is $254.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.