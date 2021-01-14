Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

