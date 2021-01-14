Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,181 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Walmart by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 52,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Shares of WMT opened at $147.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

