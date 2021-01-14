Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.87.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $174.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

