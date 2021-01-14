Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.70 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 642,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $54.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

