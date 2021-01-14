Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.79 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

