Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,693 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $209.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.74.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.41.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

