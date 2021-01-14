Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 838 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $142.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $142.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average of $122.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.