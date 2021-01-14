Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after buying an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 26.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,330,000 after buying an additional 1,179,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 68.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,402,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,319,000 after buying an additional 975,579 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

