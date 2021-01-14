Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 72,131 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,328,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.208 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

