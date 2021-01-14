Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,095 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.