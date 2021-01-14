Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 20,369 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

XOM stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $204.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $69.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

