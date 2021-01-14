Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,149 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 37,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,612.00, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

