Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 34,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,711,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.