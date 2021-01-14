Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) is Community Bank of Raymore’s Largest Position

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,525 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises approximately 11.9% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Community Bank of Raymore owned approximately 0.11% of Realty Income worth $25,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,206,000 after acquiring an additional 244,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 34.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,291,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 96.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,765 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after acquiring an additional 194,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,206,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,259,000 after acquiring an additional 57,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.83. 2,863,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,267. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

