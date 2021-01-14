Rebased (REB2) Price Hits $1.31 on Major Exchanges

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Rebased has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Rebased has a total market capitalization of $198,205.36 and $187.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rebased token can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00003407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00035649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00107056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00233228 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00056098 BTC.

Rebased Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

