REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Update

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of REC Silicon ASA in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNWEF opened at $1.93 on Thursday. REC Silicon ASA has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65.

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter.

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

