Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Up 60.3% in December

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,800 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the December 15th total of 382,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.