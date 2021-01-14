Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Up 6.2%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.71. 343,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,062,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

