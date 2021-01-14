Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Shares Up 2.9%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.63. 92,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 120,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Recruit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRUY)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

