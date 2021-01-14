Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RCRT stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Recruiter.com Group has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -1.04.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2,332.30% and a negative net margin of 244.18%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

