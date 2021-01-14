Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RCRT stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Recruiter.com Group has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -1.04.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2,332.30% and a negative net margin of 244.18%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.