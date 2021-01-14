Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges.

