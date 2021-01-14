Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Up 15.3%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s share price shot up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.80. 643,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 495,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRGB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 244,317 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6,120.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 48.2% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 447,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 145,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

