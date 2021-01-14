ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 20% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $36.29 million and $401,576.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,856.58 or 1.00573437 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.08 or 0.00343392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016123 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.12 or 0.00552921 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00146346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002126 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00028039 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000696 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

