Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 30.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,614,000 after purchasing an additional 633,678 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 636.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 654,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 241.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 409,576 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

