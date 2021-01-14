Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the December 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 million. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 6,555.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 369,339 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Reed’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Reed’s by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Reed’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 22.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

