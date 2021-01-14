Reef (REEF) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $29.31 million and $9.01 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00381661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.90 or 0.04060811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

