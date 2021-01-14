Refereum (RFR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.04 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $19.97 million and $10.04 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00371510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.94 or 0.04042067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Refereum (RFR) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

