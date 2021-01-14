REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Sells $764,955.86 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $764,955.86.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, Vittal Vasista sold 16,239 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $796,685.34.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Vittal Vasista sold 21,124 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,056,411.24.

On Thursday, December 10th, Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,388. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $54.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The company had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.