REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $49.95. Approximately 601,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 906,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

RGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,359 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,605 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.