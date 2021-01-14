Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.
Shares of RF opened at $18.16 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
