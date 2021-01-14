Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of RF opened at $18.16 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

