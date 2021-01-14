Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,730 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.67% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $52,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,677 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,176,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,329,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,534,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,877,000 after buying an additional 248,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,493,000 after purchasing an additional 30,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Shares of RGA traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $114.47. 2,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $160.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.09.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

