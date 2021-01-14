Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.08. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43.

RBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Reliant Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.