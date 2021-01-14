Ren Price Up 18.1% Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Ren coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $420.82 million and approximately $129.95 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ren has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00383028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00037912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,567.29 or 0.03965095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012583 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 884,917,075 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

