renBTC 1-Day Volume Tops $18.84 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One renBTC token can now be purchased for $38,644.26 or 1.00164793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $507.05 million and $18.84 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00035649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00107056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00233228 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00056098 BTC.

renBTC’s total supply is 13,121 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

