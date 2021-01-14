ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Up 13.4%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was up 13.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 3,281,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,810,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOL shares. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The company has a market cap of $962.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of ReneSola as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.