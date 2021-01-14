ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Up 13.4%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was up 13.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 3,281,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,810,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOL shares. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.
The company has a market cap of $962.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of ReneSola as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.
ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)
ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
