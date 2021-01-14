RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Stock Price Up 6%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 31,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 44,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

About RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.