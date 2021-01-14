Rentberry (BERRY) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Rentberry has a market cap of $103,935.19 and approximately $1,003.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00047091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00387962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.92 or 0.04110479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013044 BTC.

About Rentberry

BERRY is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

Buying and Selling Rentberry

