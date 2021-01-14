Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Shares Down 1.7%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. 275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

About Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.