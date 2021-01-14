RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) (CVE:RSS) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) (CVE:RSS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.70. RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of C$49.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38.

About RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) (CVE:RSS)

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

