Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LendingTree, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LendingTree in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.76 for the year.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $220.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TREE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.25.

TREE traded up $9.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -361.77 and a beta of 2.29. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $368.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LendingTree by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in LendingTree by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in LendingTree by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.