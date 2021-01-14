Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Otter Tail Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Otter Tail in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

OTTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $42.67 on Thursday. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.