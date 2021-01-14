Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Advantest Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advantest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.11. Advantest has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

