Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V)’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF) – Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year.

WLF stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,234. Wolfden Resources Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.

Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) Company Profile

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6,871 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

