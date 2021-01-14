Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 14th (ADI, ASPN, BGFV, BIG, BSET, DCC, DIS, ETSY, FANG, FIVE)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 14th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $60.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) had its price target boosted by Sidoti from $23.00 to $26.00.

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $175.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $165.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $180.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $34.00 to $38.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) had its price target boosted by Aegis from $3.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $31.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $20.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $23.00 to $35.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $17.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $450.00 to $580.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $142.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $57.00 to $64.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $304.00. The firm currently has an average rating on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $38.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $38.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $36.00 to $41.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $50.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $50.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target increased by CL King from $31.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $44.00 to $47.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.