Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 14th (ADI, ASPN, BGFV, BIG, BSET, DCC, DIS, ETSY, FANG, FIVE)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 14th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Analog Devices Inc alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $60.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) had its price target boosted by Sidoti from $23.00 to $26.00.

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $175.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $165.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $180.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $34.00 to $38.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) had its price target boosted by Aegis from $3.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $31.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $20.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $23.00 to $35.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $17.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $450.00 to $580.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $142.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $57.00 to $64.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $304.00. The firm currently has an average rating on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $38.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $38.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $36.00 to $41.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $50.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $50.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target increased by CL King from $31.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $44.00 to $47.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.