Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 14th (AIT, AMD, BAS, BCEI, BIDU, BIG, COP, CXO, DPW, DRW3)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 14th:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $90.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS)

was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $290.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $60.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) was given a €50.83 ($59.80) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) was given a €103.00 ($121.18) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $23.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $65.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $138.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) was given a €164.00 ($192.94) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $10.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $190.00 to $225.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity to C$16.50. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) was given a €28.50 ($33.53) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $42.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

