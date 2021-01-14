Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA: FRE) recently:

1/12/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €60.40 ($71.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €60.40 ($71.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRE traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €38.80 ($45.65). 1,359,281 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.04.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

