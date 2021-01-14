Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 14th (AAPL, AGFMF, ANET, AVST, AZN, BTA, CIXX, CLR, COP, CVX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 14th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $116.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF). CIBC issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $294.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $235.00.

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) had its top pick rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX). CIBC issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $108.00.

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $212.00.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $166.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jack Henry & Associates is benefiting from its solid momentum across Core, Payments and Complementary segments. Moreover, growing adoption of these solutions is driving its top-line growth. Further, rising data processing and hosting fees are accelerating services and support revenues. Also, growing Jack Henry digital revenues are contributing well. Additionally, hike in remittance fees and growth in card processing transaction volumes are tailwinds. Also, Paycheck Protection Program lending line remains a major positive for processing revenues. However, rising headcounts and personnel costs are weighing on margin expansion. Further, coronavirus related headwinds especially are major concerns. Additionally, sluggish Corporate segment is an overhang. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $161.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $13.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Macerich’s have underperformed the industry in the past year. Moreover, amid the pandemic, the company continues to witness a negative impact on rent receipts and occupancy rates at its properties. Also, higher e-commerce adoption and social-distancing requirements, resulting in lower mall traffic, store closures and tenant failures, continue to worsen the operating environment for Macerich. In fact, short-term rental concessions and store closures have reduced its billable rate. Nonetheless, the company’s premium shopping centers in vibrant markets are likely to gain from the resumption of economic activity. In fact, the reopening of all of its malls is likely to contribute to its rental collections. Improving leasing scenario and balance-sheet-strengthening moves will aid it in navigating the current retail blues.”

Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $196.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $179.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $153.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $151.00.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Rexnord's shares have outperformed the industry. It is poised to benefit from supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs (SCOFR) — with savings of $12-$14 million expected to be realized in 2021 from its third phase. Also, the company’s diversified business structure and expanding e-commerce business are likely to be beneficial in the quarters ahead. For the last three quarters of calendar 2020, it expects free cash flow to exceed net income. However, the company is wary of the adverse impacts of the pandemic on its performance. It expects a year-over-year decline of 7-11% in core sales for the December quarter. Geographical diversification has exposed it to headwinds related to geopolitical issues and movements in foreign currencies. High costs and expenses are other headwinds.”

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sabre’s last reported results for third-quarter 2020 reflect that the company is moving toward stabilization after severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic-led economic crisis. Additionally, optimism over a potential vaccine for COVID-19 and an uptick in economic activities, as lockdown measures are now starting to ease, could result in faster-than-expected recovery in its operating performances. The year-over-year slump in the company’s gross bookings and reservation-system transactions has slowed down in the third quarter, which is encouraging. Nonetheless, Sabre’s near-term prospects look gloomy given the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus crisis. Additionally, seasonality in the travel industry and stiff competition are perpetual headwinds. Moreover, high debt level, low cash balance, and pricing pressure are added concerns.”

St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price target on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Natural has outpaced the industry over the past year. The company is gaining from rising demand stemming from coronavirus-induced elevated at-home consumption. This was seen in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, with sales gaining from robust customer demand, including benefits of cross selling. Moreover, management anticipates food-at-home consumption demand to remain elevated, outpacing the demand for away-from-home services for the rest of fiscal 2021. Also, United Natural is focused on growing higher margin private brands, e-commerce and Retail Solutions businesses. However, higher costs related to coronavirus-induced hurdles are a concern for United Natural. Notably, it incurred incremental operating costs of around $20 million in fiscal first quarter. We also note that both sales and earnings fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate.”

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 591 ($7.72) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 575 ($7.51).

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wheaton’s earnings estimates for the current year have been stable of late. The company continues to expect estimated attributable production between 655,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces (“GEO"s) and 685,000 GEOs for the current year. Wheaton expects mining operations to continue in the current year without any major interruptions. Moreover, the company's strong cash position, operating cash flows and available credit capacity provide scope for investments to acquire additional accretive precious metals. The company's focus on corporate development front, growing high-quality portfolio of assets and a bullish precious metals markets will drive growth in the near term. However, changes in market price of commodities and pandemic related uncertainties will likely hurt Wheaton's results.”

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.