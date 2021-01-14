Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB):

1/14/2021 – Solid Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

1/8/2021 – Solid Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.00.

1/8/2021 – Solid Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Solid Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 865,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,850. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $390.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

